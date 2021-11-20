Top 10 stories of the past week: Man dies after crash with bus; Steamboat Resort postpones Opening Day
1. UPDATED: 1 dead after car hits Steamboat Transit bus on US 40 at Elkhead Reservoir turn
2. Low snow levels could force Steamboat Resort to delay Opening Day
3. Steamboat Resort postpones Opening Day to Nov. 27
4. Steamboat businesses grapple with labor shortage as winter season looms
5. Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. announces senior leadership changes
6. North Routt Community Charter School executive director resigns
7. Steamboat Resort announces multiple price points for uphill users, updated policy
8. Home on the Range to close by year’s end
9. Rumors rampant about Brown Ranch housing development as committee continues lengthy community outreach
10. Where to draw the lines: Steamboat commission discusses if short-term rentals will be allowed in downtown, Hilltop, mountain areas
