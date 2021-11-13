Top 10 stories of the past week: Downtown Steamboat store to close; police ID 5-year-old caller as hoax
1. Downtown Steamboat store plans to close after liquidation, special holiday sales event for less fortunate
2. Steamboat PD seeks public’s help in ID’ing 5-year-old caller who reported pregnant mother had fallen
3. COVID cases worse now than at this point last year; just 7 ICU beds left in Northwest Colorado
4. Hayden’s first cannabis dispensary opens for business
5. Oak Creek votes to place cap on short-term rentals
6. Steamboat Resort has less stringent COVID restrictions for guests, employees than other Colorado ski resorts
7. Monday call from 5-year-old who reported pregnant mother had fallen ID’d as hoax
8. Whether or not by coincidence, Steamboat sticks to tradition with another majority-female City Council
9. Warren Miller film featuring Howelsen Hill to premiere Thursday
10. Warmer weather to give way to cold, heavy snow by Wednesday; up to 10 inches could fall at higher elevations
Routt County real estate sales total $26M for week of Nov. 5 to 11
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,763,148 across 31 sales for the week of Nov. 5 to 11.