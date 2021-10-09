Top 10 stories of the past week: Body found near 13th Street; how ski resorts navigate housing, labor crisis
1. Steamboat Police investigating body found near 13th Street
2. Coroner identifies body found in Steamboat on Sunday
3. How ski resorts are responding to the affordable housing, labor shortage crisis
4. New partnership, new location but same passion for fly-fishing
5. What kind of snow year will it be in Steamboat Springs this year? Climate experts share perspectives
6. Sullivan’s cause of death unclear after autopsy; coroner awaiting toxicology report
7. Candidate forum reveals differing views of Steamboat school board candidates
8. Letter: A different perspective on short-term rentals
9. Routt County real estate sales total $27M for week of Sept. 24 to 30
10. 1 killed, another seriously injured in I-70 crash Tuesday night
