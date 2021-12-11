Top 10 stories of the past week: Billionaire buys Strawberry Park Ranch; Routt County under winter storm warning
1. Billionaire venture capitalist buys Strawberry Park Ranch
2. Routt County under winter storm warning; area could see over 2 feet of snow
3. Snow expected to fall ‘more often than not’ in Yampa Valley this week
4. Parents of special education students concerned about paraprofessional shortage
5. Honey Stinger CEO announces plans to leave
6. Car wash changes ownership, adds vacuums and hopes to help locals keep their cars clean
7. Routt County real estate sales total $40M for week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
8. Steamboat Resort hires new director of culinary operations
9. Howelsen Hill gears up for Opening Day this weekend; heavy snow in forecast for next week
10. Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 1
