Top 10 stories of the last week:
1. Polis lifts mask mandate for some counties; still requires masks for 95% of Coloradans
2. Nowhere to call home: Buyers struggle in Steamboat’s ‘unprecedented’ real estate market
3. Craig family refusing to wear masks shows up to law enforcement facility: The Record for Friday, April 2
4. Routt County’s problem finding workers to fill low-wage service jobs will survive pandemic
5. Uphill access continues after resort closes
6. Steamboat skier breaks 200-meter barrier, earning new local record in ski flying
7. Tuesday is likely last chance for fresh snow before Steamboat Resort closes for season
8. Xcel Energy mulling several ideas for future of Hayden Station
9. Routt County real estate sales total $38M for week of March 26 to April 1
10. Steamboat Springs won’t require vaccine passport for summer events
