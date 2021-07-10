Top 10 stories of the last week: Yampa River closes; boys encounter bear
1. Yampa River closure looms due to high water temperatures
2. Commercial, voluntary closure of Yampa River to go into effect Thursday
3. 2 Steamboat boys encountered a bear on Blackmer trail. It spared them but ate their bike seat.
4. Ski area demolition includes deconstruction, waste diversion
5. Friends remember Talaya Thomas as ‘bright light’ who made Steamboat a better place to live
6. What to do this July 4th in Routt County
7. Craig cowboy wins bull riding as locals rejoice over rodeo’s return
8. ‘What do you do?’: Hay production down 70% to 90% in Routt County
9. Sleepy Bear residents have now been without electricity, water for 3 weeks as process slowly moves forward
10. Out of the Shadows, Part 3 | Skiing town, drinking problem: Steamboat’s party culture makes it hard to get, stay sober
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of the last week: Yampa River closes; boys encounter bear
1. Yampa River closure looms due to high water temperatures