Top 10 stories of the last week: Work begins at resort base; Routt County could return to normal in June
1. Work begins to transform base area at Steamboat Resort
2. Routt County residents could see a full return to normal June 2
3. Steamboat Emergency Center to close, turning into new UCHealth Urgent Care
4. Fitness studio owner brings passion for health to new Steamboat location
5. Owners of historic F.M. Light house propose remodel to dismay of local historians
6. Drought concerns are top of mind, but local ranchers also deal with increasing consolidation
7. After dial, masking requirements, COVID-19 restrictions vary by county
8. Routt County real estate sales total $37M for week of April 9 to 15
9. City approves 2 angling permits but still working to limit impacts on Yampa River
10. Unsettled weather week could bring much needed water to a drying out Yampa Valley
1. Work begins to transform base area at Steamboat Resort