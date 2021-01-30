Top 10 stories of the last week: Storm Meadows townhome sells; county prepares to increase COVID-19 restrictions
1. Selling Steamboat: Storm Meadows townhome sale brings back memories of ’70s era ski town
2. Routt County prepares to increase restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
3. As COVID-19 cases spike, Save Our Season seeks more funding but plans will allow Steamboat Resort to stay open
4. Rep. Lauren Boebert appointed to U.S. House Natural Resources, Budget committees
5. Top 10 stories of the last week: Lift ticket price sets record; council votes against renewing Triple Crown contract
6. Here’s what construction projects to expect this summer
7. Steamboat School Board again delays bringing students back amid highest COVID-19 case counts ever
8. Steamboat Springs High School student invited to apply for prestigious scholarship
9. Female fire power: Oak Creek welcomes 1st all-female firefighting team
10. Wild Plum brings new vision to mountain store
