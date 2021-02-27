 Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat teen dies on Rabbit Ears; man arrested after standoff | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat teen dies on Rabbit Ears; man arrested after standoff

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

1. Steamboat teen dies after wreck on Rabbit Ears Pass

2. UPDATED: Man arrested after barricading himself at Shadow Run Condos in Steamboat, spraying police with fire extinguisher

Katie Hayne, left, and Julie Hebard model some of Alpaca Imports latest styles. The two partners purchased Alpaca Imports in 2019. (Photo courtesy Alpaca Imports)

3. Alpaca knits business stays warm and cozy in Steamboat

4. State approves Routt County’s move to level yellow at 6 a.m. Friday

5. Grant programs offer help to unemployed

6. Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; border jumpers can get vaccinated

7. Waiting for a break: Being a working mom during COVID-19

8. Honey Stinger to close local warehouse this year but will remain in Steamboat

9. Small cabin at center of larger debate over historic preservation in Routt County

10. Shadow Run standoff suspect jailed on $110K bond

