Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat enacts vacation rental moratorium; local man dies in wreck
1. Steamboat City Council enacts 90-day moratorium on vacation home rental applications in emergency meeting
2. Local man dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Steamboat
3. Steamboat is in for a scorcher week that could rewrite the record books
4. Steamboat grad wins $50K scholarship for getting vaccinated, turns it down
5. Gondola Square unrecognizable after demolition (with video)
6. Forest Service institutes Stage 1 fire ban; county, BLM expected to follow suit
7. Senior Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager reinstated after investigation for meddling with wolf reintroduction
9. Ag water lows in South Routt described as ‘worst in lifetime’
10. Out of the Shadows, Part 1 | Crisis of care: What mental health looks like in Routt County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat enacts vacation rental moratorium; local man dies in wreck
1. Steamboat City Council enacts 90-day moratorium on vacation home rental applications in emergency meeting