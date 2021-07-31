Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat 700 land goes under contract; Satkiewicz honors late husband
Yampa Valley Housing Authority under contract to buy Steamboat 700 property
Amy Satkiewicz honors her husband’s legacy through Dirt to Snow fund, celebration of life
‘It’s not a bear problem; it’s a human problem’
No animals, motorists injured in high-speed horse pursuit on I-70
Downtown Steamboat public restroom finalist for America’s best restroom contest
CDC says everyone in Routt County should wear a mask — vaccinated or not
Morgan Creek Fire sees first containment over weekend, now at 7%
With 4 seats open, almost half of Steamboat City Council won’t seek reelection
Stagecoach Wake business under new ownership, focuses on surfing
Morgan Creek Fire grows nearly 500 acres since Tuesday
