Top 10 stories of the last week: Skiing town, drinking problem; Muddy Slide Fire continues
1. Out of the Shadows, Part 3 | Skiing town, drinking problem: Steamboat’s party culture makes it hard to get, stay sober
2. LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt holding at over 4K acres; expected to be ‘long duration fire’
3. Muddy Slide Fire claims trailers, cabin on Lynx Pass Ranch; now at 4,150 acres
4. Yampa Valley, Western Slope in line for a wetter-than-normal July
5. How to be a happy camper: Sharp increase in inexperienced park visitors stress staff, natural resources
6. Muddy Slide Fire showing no new growth Saturday as rainy, humid conditions continue
7. Flash flood closes portions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
8. Colorado Department of Local Affairs investigating complaint into Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park
9. Size of Muddy Slide Fire slightly reduced to just over 4K acres after more accurate mapping
10. Family celebrates 50 years owning landmark Steamboat motel
