Top 10 stories of the last week: Ski season ends; Sears closes in Steamboat
1. ‘It happened’: The ski season that was never guaranteed closes out at Steamboat Resort
2. Sears closes in Steamboat, relocates business to Laramie, Wyoming
3. Routt County records 20th COVID-19 death as officials warn of fourth wave of virus
4. Steamboat could be 1st city in Colorado to enact timeshare exchange tax
5. Hayden parents speak out about growing number of teacher resignations
6. A season like no other: Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. reflects on changes, tumult and success in difficult year
7. Iconic Hayden windmill goes on market
8. Steamboat Emergency Center to close, turning into new UCHealth Urgent Care
9. Summer’s event schedule in Steamboat will look more normal after 2020’s cancellations
10. Letter: Steamboat has a problem
