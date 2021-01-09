Top 10 stories of the last week: Ski Corp. reneges on transit agreement; top upcoming celestial events
1. Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. backs out on covering half of city’s Blue Line
2. Jimmy Westlake’s top 10 celestial events of 2021
3. Xcel to close Hayden Station by 2028
4. Routt County moved to level orange by Gov. Polis
5. The 1 million-foot man: Steamboat resident is the 1st to log 1M vertical feet in Ikon app this year (with video)
6. Assault at the Gondola: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 30
7. Routt County real estate sales total $65.1M for Dec. 25 to 31
8. 7th Street Commons brings fresh look to downtown
9. Words ‘slave,’ ‘mask slavery’ deface Routt County COVID-19 murals
10. Snow squall could hit Yampa Valley on Tuesday morning
