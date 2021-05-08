Top 10 stories of the last week: Short-term rentals and workforce challenge Routt County
1. Short-term rentals are creating a problem in Colorado ski towns. Is there a solution?
2. Workforce shortage new challenge for local business
3. Wild spring weather catches hikers off-guard, leads to helicopter rescue
4. Steamboat police commander resigns; Pilot & Today requests settlement agreement
5. Steamboat businessman, philanthropist receives top honor from University of Colorado
6. Commercial real estate boom explodes in downtown Steamboat
7. Routt County real estate sales total $33M for week of April 23 to 29
8. Snow Bowl to reopen for summer in June with new concert series
10. CD3 voter reviews a mixed bag on Rep. Lauren Boebert’s start
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of the last week: Short-term rentals and workforce challenge Routt County
1. Short-term rentals are creating a problem in Colorado ski towns. Is there a solution?