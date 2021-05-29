Top 10 stories of the last week: Resort starts demolition; Yampa hits possible peak
1. PHOTOS: Demolition begins at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square
2. Yampa River stream flows see possible peak
3. What is the new normal? Routt County residents, businesses ponder life without masks
4. Steamboat Springs’ longest tenured employee celebrates retirement
5. Youngest local grad’s global mindset stems from constant travel growing up
6. CPW enacts emergency fishing closure on portion of Yampa River below Stagecoach Reservoir
7. Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of May 14 to 20
8. Pooch in peril: Search and rescue saves dog after 200-foot fall
9. Xcel Energy wants to maintain local tax base when repurposing Hayden Station
10. Steamboat police chief announces retirement
