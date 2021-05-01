Top 10 stories of the last week: Remembering longtime local; Yampa River flow draws concerns
1. Friends remember longtime local Daryl Newcomb as fun-loving and caring
2. Yampa River flow has business owners concerned
3. Calving season: The yearly make-or-break moment for ranchers in a changing industry (with photo gallery)
4. Routt County rolls back restrictions, leaving just mask mandate in place
5. State trooper arrested in Hayden, charged with 3 misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting wife
6. Fighting cancer “like a Viking woman”
7. New Yampa bakery owner hopes to add more spirit to downtown
8. Bar fight: The Record for Friday, April 23
9. 2 new Colorado gun laws spark mixed reactions in Routt County
10. Renowned wild horse trainer leads Meeker Mustang Makeover clinic
