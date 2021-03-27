Top 10 stories of the last week: Proposed bill would hurt ag; police arrest man after threats
1. Ranchers say proposed animal cruelty ballot measure would be ‘death knell’ for Colorado agriculture industry
2. South Dakota police arrest man after he makes threats against Steamboat, Routt County officials
3. Clark couple buys chair off Howelsen lift, returning it to its original home near Steamboat Lake
4. Search and Rescue retrieves snowboarder from below Steamboat Resort
5. 4 snowmobilers cited for riding in nonmotorized locations
6. New west-side restaurant serves up authentic Mexican taste
7. From the editor: Commenting is a privilege not a right
8. Steamboat Springs High School will finish year in hybrid-learning model
9. Sneaking into hotel room: The Record for Friday, March 19
10. Routt County real estate sales total $15.8M for week of March 12 to 18
