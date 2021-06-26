Top 10 stories of the last week: Muddy Slide Fire ignites, grows in South Routt County
1. UPDATES: Wildland fire in South Routt County has grown to an estimated 100 acres
2. LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt grows to over 4K acres; mandatory evacuation order in place
3. Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt grows to 100 acres; fire crews assess potential buildings in fire’s path
4. LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire grows to 1K acres; mandatory evacuation order issued
5. Muddy Slide Fire now estimated at over 1K acres, prompts mandatory evacuation order
6. Mandatory evacuation order issued Tuesday night for those in area of Muddy Slide Fire
7. Aerial resource requests to fight Muddy Slide Fire competing with requests from blazes across Colorado
8. PHOTO: Large bear makes its way through downtown Steamboat
9. LIVE UPDATES: Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt grows over 4K acres
10. Free Summer Concerts will return this year to Steamboat in scaled-back, in-person format
