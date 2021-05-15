Top 10 stories of the last week: Man loses leg in crash; city releases settlement agreement
1. Community members rally around man who lost leg after downtown Steamboat crash
2. Settlement sheds little light on former police commander’s resignation; city calls for investigation into complaints
3. Hans Geier, 86, humbly reflects on his time building Steamboat Resort
4. Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of April 30 to May 6
5. Steamboat police commander resigns; Pilot & Today requests settlement agreement
6. Local girl earns top prize in ‘Shark Tank’ style business competition
7. CD3 voters mixed on Rep. Lauren Boebert’s performance: Week 2
9. Steamboat educators say data about low grades at high school doesn’t paint accurate picture of learning loss
10. Yampa River fishing has started off good. What could it look like later this summer?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of the last week: Man loses leg in crash; city releases settlement agreement
1. Community members rally around man who lost leg after downtown Steamboat crash