Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; ski area announces massive project
1. Long lines at Steamboat Resort spark community outcry
2. Steamboat Resort announces project to redesign Gondola Square, submits plans to city
3. Gatorade co-creator gifts his remaining land in Steamboat to local nonprofits
4. Boebert’s first town hall gets off to rough start
5. After first stellar snowstorm of season, Steamboat may be in line for another
6. Steamboat Springs transgender snowboarder makes debut in men’s boardercross
7. Search and Rescue helps locate 2 backcountry skiers lost on Buffalo Pass
8. Oak Creek shooter had history of domestic violence, was repeatedly let out on PR bond
9. Snow is falling, but will the next few months bring enough moisture to avoid severe summer drought?
10. Suspect named in Oak Creek shooting that left 2 dead including shooter
