Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; border jumpers can get vaccinated
1. Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; ski area announces massive project
2. Long lines at Steamboat Resort spark community outcry
3. State border-jumpers can get vaccinated in Colorado — even if no one’s happy about it
4. Steamboat Resort announces project to redesign Gondola Square, submits plans to city
5. Large ranch currently on market reflects Steamboat’s western edge, history
6. Once-in-a-decade snowpack makes for dangerous conditions in the backcountry
7. Letter: We should be proud of Lauren Boebert for protecting right to bear arms
8. Not record setting but still cold in Steamboat ahead of snow-filled week
9. Man flips off building: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 16
10. Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of Feb. 5 to 11
