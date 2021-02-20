 Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; border jumpers can get vaccinated | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; border jumpers can get vaccinated

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Wednesday was a cold morning for Tristan Palyo, who works security for the Steamboat Resort, but not as busy as Tuesday when the ski area saw some of the biggest crowds of the season. (Photo by John F. Russell)

1. Top 10 stories of the last week: Long lines at Steamboat Resort; ski area announces massive project

2. Long lines at Steamboat Resort spark community outcry

3. State border-jumpers can get vaccinated in Colorado — even if no one’s happy about it

Renderings of the proposed changes to the base area of Steamboat Resort. (Courtesy image)

4. Steamboat Resort announces project to redesign Gondola Square, submits plans to city

5. Large ranch currently on market reflects Steamboat’s western edge, history

6. Once-in-a-decade snowpack makes for dangerous conditions in the backcountry

7. Letter: We should be proud of Lauren Boebert for protecting right to bear arms

8. Not record setting but still cold in Steamboat ahead of snow-filled week

9. Man flips off building: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 16

10. Routt County real estate sales total $34M for week of Feb. 5 to 11

