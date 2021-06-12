Top 10 stories of the last week: Local man dies after crash; woman finishes 2nd in Steamboat Marathon
1. Local man dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Steamboat
2. ‘Bye boys’: Denver resident becomes 1st woman to finish 2nd overall in Steamboat Marathon
3. Wildfire burning 2 miles north of Routt County border in Wyoming
4. 1st Steamboat COVID-19 patient striving to regain full health
5. Striking the balance: How can Steamboat rely on tourism but maintain its identity
6. Multiple agencies partner to rescue injured hiker near the Wyoming border
7. Smoke, weekend action prove wildfire season has begun
8. PHOTOS: Demolition continues at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square (with video)
9. Bring the popcorn; DJ’s Outdoor Movies will provide the theater
10. Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of May 28 to June 3
