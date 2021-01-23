Top 10 stories of the last week: Lift ticket price sets record; council votes against renewing Triple Crown contract
1. Steamboat Resort lift ticket price hits record high, officials say it’s to keep patrons safe
2. 68 elected officials in CD3 condemn Boebert, ask for investigation into conduct
3. Steamboat City Council votes 4-3 not to renew contract with Triple Crown for annual tournament series
4. New outdoor company looks to find its place in Steamboat
5. Hwy. 131 reopened after fatal crash
6. New Steamboat store brings sweet taste to downtown
7. Former luxury resort, The Home Ranch, officially conserved in North Routt
8. Steamboat’s most dedicated skinners weigh in on resort uphill policy
9. Volunteers rescue skier trapped in Fish Creek Canyon after leaving resort boundary
10. Overnight storm a sign of things to come as weather pattern gets more active
