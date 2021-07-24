Top 10 stories of the last week: Housing Authority makes offer on land; Morgan Creek Fire continues
1. Housing Authority makes offer to purchase Steamboat 700 land with $23M anonymous donation
2. Morgan Creek Fire activity in North Routt remains minimal; now over 4K acres
3. COVID cases balloon to early April levels as Routt County sees ‘pandemic of unvaccinated’
4. Hot temps precede monsoonal moisture for Yampa Valley
6. City of Steamboat begins design efforts to extend Core Trail west
7. Steamboat City Council extends short-term rental moratorium
8. Routt County real estate sales total $69M for week of July 9 to 15
9. Morgan Creek Fire now over 5K acres; crew using strategic burns to control fire
10. Dylan Roberts announces run for Colorado State Senate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of the last week: Housing Authority makes offer on land; Morgan Creek Fire continues
1. Housing Authority makes offer to purchase Steamboat 700 land with $23M anonymous donation