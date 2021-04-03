Top 10 stories of the last week: Commenting is a privilege; 2 airlines to service area
1. From the editor: Commenting is a privilege not a right
2. 2 airlines will service Yampa Valley Regional Airport this spring and summer
3. New Thunderhead Station development moves forward in area of project stymied by 2008 recession
4. Old Town Hot Springs unveils plan for pool improvements
5. Steamboat man skins up Howelsen Hill 30 times for 30th birthday
6. Tahk Omakase expands space, adds to concept in Steamboat Springs
7. Award-winning American Woman Whiskey created by local doc hits Steamboat shelves
8. Student who had contact with COVID-19 variant case causes 35 to quarantine at Steamboat Middle School
9. Serving Routt County: Frontline restaurant workers finally receive their vaccines
10. Routt National Forest welcomes new ranger
