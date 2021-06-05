Top 10 stories of the last week: Bear euthanized after attack; city ends July 4th fireworks
1. Bear euthanized after attacking Routt County man near home
2. Steamboat ends annual July 4th fireworks display
3. Eastbound I-70 to be closed for 12 hours after semi jumps median; detour suggested through Routt County
4. River wild: Concerns grow over this year’s tubing season on the Yampa
5. New Dusky Grouse Coffee shop offers beans and beats in Steamboat
6. Mother holding child’s hand: The Record for Friday, May 28
7. PHOTOS: Demolition begins at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square
8. Helicopter on the road: The Record for Saturday, May 29
10. Routt County real estate sales total $32M for week of May 21 to 27
1. Bear euthanized after attacking Routt County man near home