 Top 10 stories of the last week: 2 dead in Oak Creek shooting; Routt County adopts new public health order | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the last week: 2 dead in Oak Creek shooting; Routt County adopts new public health order

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Nathan Renner gives a thumbs up on Opening Day of the 2020-21 ski season at Steamboat Resort. Renner and his buddies showed up before 5 a.m. to get in line for the first ride up the gondola. (Photo by John F. Russell)

1. 2 dead in Oak Creek shooting, including suspected shooter

2. Routt County adopts new health order aimed at reversing the local trend of rising COVID-19 cases

3. Suspect named in Oak Creek shooting that left 2 dead including shooter

4. Steamboat Resort applies for permit to move location of base gondola terminal

Jonas Gabriel, owner of Azteca Taqueria, has reopened his business in a new location at 56 Seventh St. after closing down temporarily last November. (John F. Russell)

5. Azteca reopens in Steamboat with new location

6. Businesses need to ’triple down’ to slow the spread of COVID-19

7. ‘It’s what separates us from any other ski town’

8. Oak Creek shooter had history of domestic violence, was repeatedly let out on PR bond

9. Routt County prepares to increase restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

10. Triple Crown applies to return to Steamboat through special event permitting process

