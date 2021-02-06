Top 10 stories of the last week: 2 dead in Oak Creek shooting; Routt County adopts new public health order
1. 2 dead in Oak Creek shooting, including suspected shooter
2. Routt County adopts new health order aimed at reversing the local trend of rising COVID-19 cases
3. Suspect named in Oak Creek shooting that left 2 dead including shooter
4. Steamboat Resort applies for permit to move location of base gondola terminal
5. Azteca reopens in Steamboat with new location
6. Businesses need to ’triple down’ to slow the spread of COVID-19
7. ‘It’s what separates us from any other ski town’
8. Oak Creek shooter had history of domestic violence, was repeatedly let out on PR bond
9. Routt County prepares to increase restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
10. Triple Crown applies to return to Steamboat through special event permitting process
