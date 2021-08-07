 Top 10 stories of past week: Wildfire pops up over weekend; I-70 reroute causing headaches | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of past week: Wildfire pops up over weekend; I-70 reroute causing headaches

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

1. UPDATED: New wildfire pops up west of Steamboat; crews investigate smoke reports south of Stagecoach

2. Extended I-70 reroute causing headaches in Steamboat

Traffic in Steamboat Springs remained heavy Tuesday as passenger and commercial vehicles we detoured from Interstate 70 through Steamboat Springs because of mudslides in the Glenwood Canyon. (Photo by John F. Russell)

3. Steamboat man sees mountain lion on front porch (with video)

4. Moxie set to close the last day of September

Moxie Home Consign and Design, which owner Michelle Caragol opened in 2010, will be closing its doors at the end of September if a buyer for the business does not come forward. (Photo by John F. Russell)

5. Public health investigating large COVID outbreak caused by person who dismissed symptoms, got on planes

6. Fewer but not lesser: A look at Steamboat’s summer Olympians

7. Big Agnes celebrates 20 years in Steamboat

8. Child care crisis: Routt County centers struggle to hire staff, parents scramble to find care

9. Behavior of Morgan Creek Fire, over 7K acres, now moderate due to area moisture

10. Routt County real estate sales total $14M for week of July 23 to 29

