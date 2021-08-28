Top 10 stories of past week: Steamboat Resort gets OK for expansion; Priest Creek chairs go up for auction
1. Plans for Steamboat Resort’s expansion, to make it 2nd largest in Colorado, given OK by US Forest Service
2. Steamboat Resort auctioning chairs from Priest Creek chairlift
3. Steamboat junior takes home $13,500 for steer at fair’s livestock auction
4. Canadian hemp company buying 664 acres near Hayden with big plans for future
5. Routt County positivity rate hits highest mark since January
6. ‘We’ll make it work’: Routt County schools have dozens of job openings as school starts
7. Updated: Steamboat City Council ties vote on vacation home rental application moratorium then reaches compromise
8. 3 men rescue goat from ditch in Flat Tops Wilderness
9. Most of Hayden school board in violation of policy that prohibits board members from being employed by district
10. Developers move forward with Basecamp housing development on Steamboat’s west side
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of past week: Steamboat Resort gets OK for expansion; Priest Creek chairs go up for auction
1. Plans for Steamboat Resort’s expansion, to make it 2nd largest in Colorado, given OK by US Forest Service