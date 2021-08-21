Top 10 stories of past week: Steamboat neighborhood on both sides of short-term rental issue; resort announces winter flight schedule
1. Short-term rental central: Bear Creek Drive neighbors say neighborhood beginning to feel like hotel
2. Steamboat Resort announces most-ever direct flights into Hayden airport for upcoming ski season
3. Hayden man arrested on 9 charges related to road rage incident, shooting
4. Steamboat discusses prohibited zones for short-term rentals
5. Rep. Boebert meets with Routt County commissioners for issue-focused discussion
6. Steamboat extends public consumption ordinance to November, modifies outdoor seating rules
7. Yampa Valley Community Foundation celebrates Philanthropists of the Year
8. Building a new community: Housing Authority holds first discussions on next steps for West Steamboat property
9. Strong rain chances Wednesday as cold front with polar air cools down Yampa Valley
10. Man who made death threats to officials sentenced to supervised probation
