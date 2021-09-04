Top 10 stories of past week: Sand Wash Basin horse roundup continues despite official pleas to stop
1. Gov. Polis calls on BLM to stop Sand Wash Basin wild horse roundup set to start Wednesday
2. Historic wild horse roundup in Sand Wash Basin starts Wednesday with hopes to net more than 700 horses
3. Yampa Valley Brewing Co. coming to Steamboat
4. 4 habituated bears euthanized this summer in Northwest Colorado
5. Vacant space on Yampa Street to become new permanent home reserved for food trucks
6. Cubs in the cupboard: Bears in local’s kitchen make messy exit
7. Bear cubs that ran off in May after mother attacked Steamboat man are safely located months later
8. Repairs to Oak Creek water supply could cost up to $13M
9. Routt County real estate sales total $18M for week of Aug. 20 to 26
10. Obituary: Michael Francis Buchan
