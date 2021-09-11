Top 10 stories of past week: North Routt cabin burns; city settles with Walgreens on tube fees
1. UPDATED: North Routt firefighters respond to blaze in Hahns Peak area
2. Walgreens will pay Steamboat after not enforcing tube fee
3. Samantha Fish will close out free summer concerts
4. Sand Wash Basin wild horse roundup is now largest in Colorado history
5. Woman found guilty of embezzling over $700K from local construction company
6. Proposed U.S. Congressional districts move Routt to CD2; puts 2022 incumbents Boebert, Neguse in same district
7. Bar fight in Oak Creek: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 5
8. Meet the candidates running for Steamboat Springs City Council
9. Routt County real estate sales total $43M for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
10. Fraud at the farmers market: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 4
