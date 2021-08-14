Top 10 stories of past week: Largest horse roundup underway; US 40 briefly closes for crash
1. Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history underway
2. UPDATE: US 40 between Kremmling, Steamboat reopens after Tuesday crash
3. COVID-19 delays plans for new downtown Steamboat hotel
4. Housing Authority closes on Steamboat 700 land; Polis says project is good candidate for state support
5. City shares plans for reworked intersection on Steamboat’s west side
6. Slowly but surely: Steamboat affordable housing committee digs in on short-, long-term solutions
7. US 40 chip seal project to continue through end of month; work impacting traffic slated to finish next week
8. Master Gardener: Bighead knapweed, an invasive weed
9. Monsoon helps West Slope but not Steamboat as Yampa River briefly placed on call for 3rd time
10. Steamboat School Board favors masks being optional for all students
