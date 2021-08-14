 Top 10 stories of past week: Largest horse roundup underway; US 40 briefly closes for crash | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Steve Leonard, BLM Colorado’s Wild Horse and Burro manager, carries a cooler to the cliffside location from which he will view the day’s wild horse roundup near Rangely.Photo by John LaConte / Vail Daily

1. Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history underway

2. UPDATE: US 40 between Kremmling, Steamboat reopens after Tuesday crash

3. COVID-19 delays plans for new downtown Steamboat hotel

Artists rendering of proposed hotel at 10th and Yampa streets. (Photo courtesy Steamboat Springs Planning and Community Development Department)

4. Housing Authority closes on Steamboat 700 land; Polis says project is good candidate for state support

5. City shares plans for reworked intersection on Steamboat’s west side

6. Slowly but surely: Steamboat affordable housing committee digs in on short-, long-term solutions

7. US 40 chip seal project to continue through end of month; work impacting traffic slated to finish next week

8. Master Gardener: Bighead knapweed, an invasive weed

9. Monsoon helps West Slope but not Steamboat as Yampa River briefly placed on call for 3rd time

10. Steamboat School Board favors masks being optional for all students

