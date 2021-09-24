 Top 10 stories of past week: COVID booster shots; YVHA names 20 people to help guide new development | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top 10 stories of past week: COVID booster shots; YVHA names 20 people to help guide new development

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Talina Teixiera is the longtime owner of Windemere Garden Center. The business, which she purchased in 1995, will close at the end of the season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. What is the difference between 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots?

2. Colorado conundrum: How communities around the state are handling short-term rentals

3. Windemere Garden Center will close at season’s end

4. Steamboat opts to remove certain areas from vacation home rental moratorium

5. Housing Authority names 20 locals to steering committee for Brown Ranch development

Participate in The Longevity Project

The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.

Register Here!

6. Survivor calls suicide attempt ‘the greatest mistake of my life’

7. Young child in Routt County hospitalized with COVID

8. PHOTOS: Storm brings snow, cold ahead of fall equinox

9. Steamboat likely to wake up with snow Monday, as temps take an early week plunge

10. OktoberWest returns to Steamboat in new location

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more