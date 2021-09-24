Top 10 stories of past week: COVID booster shots; YVHA names 20 people to help guide new development
1. What is the difference between 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots?
2. Colorado conundrum: How communities around the state are handling short-term rentals
3. Windemere Garden Center will close at season’s end
4. Steamboat opts to remove certain areas from vacation home rental moratorium
5. Housing Authority names 20 locals to steering committee for Brown Ranch development
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
6. Survivor calls suicide attempt ‘the greatest mistake of my life’
7. Young child in Routt County hospitalized with COVID
8. PHOTOS: Storm brings snow, cold ahead of fall equinox
9. Steamboat likely to wake up with snow Monday, as temps take an early week plunge
10. OktoberWest returns to Steamboat in new location
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Top 10 stories of past week: COVID booster shots; YVHA names 20 people to help guide new development
1. What is the difference between 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots?