Top 10 stories of past week: Birthplace of mountain biking for sale; short-term rentals; Steamboat Resort nixes plastic bottles
1. Birthplace of modern mountain biking listed for $2.4M
2. What is the difference between 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots?
3. Allowed, restricted or prohibited: Steamboat Planning Commission weighs in on rules about short-term rentals
4. Routt County real estate sales total $43M across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23
5. Steamboat begins work with short-term rental enforcement company
6. Steamboat Resort will no longer sell plastic bottles
7. Full steam ahead: Steamboat Resort leadership presents goals for the future, plans for the present
8. Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse in North Routt has new owners
9. Writers on the Range: Chaco Culture National Park is under siege
10. Students rally to draw attention to climate change
