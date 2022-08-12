Top 10 most-read stories this week: new gondola at Steamboat Resort, record-breaking fish
1. No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection.
2. Towers for the first leg of Steamboat Resort’s new gondola are in
The towers installed Sunday are the last four in the first leg of the Wild Blue gondola before it reaches the new mid-station, which will be ready for this winter.
3. Sleeping Giant principal resigns; Interim interviews expected next week
In a letter to parents sent on Monday, Aug. 8, new Superintendent Celine Wicks said the resignation doesn’t come at an ideal time, but added that the interim principal role had already been posted and that interviews would happen next week.
4. ‘Once in a lifetime’: Hayden gets $5.2 million to diversify economy as plant closure looms
The town of Hayden will receive $5.2 million in federal grant funding for a regional industrial park project that hopes to lesson impacts as the Hayden Station shutters by the end of the decade.
5. Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White
Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home.
6. Councilmember Michael Buccino weighs in on recall petitions, lawsuit against Steamboat Springs
Michael Buccino was the only Steamboat Springs City Council member who opposed recent policies designed to curtail short-term rentals, but he said on Friday, Aug. 5, that he doesn’t agree with all the tactics being used in an effort to reverse the decisions.
7. Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4.
8. Women’s Rights Rally draws crowd Saturday in Steamboat
A crowd was gathered near the side of Lincoln Avenue on the Routt County Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The group, many of whom were teens from Steamboat Springs High School, held colorful, homemade signs bearing slogans such as “we are not ovaryacting” and “my body, my choice.”
9. ‘A brand new idea’: TossBox offers fresh take on dumping trash
There are currently two TossBox locations in Steamboat Springs at both Mountain View Car Wash locations — one at 583 S. Lincoln Ave. on the east side of town and another at 1739 Lincoln Ave. on the west side.
10. Tibetan Monks return to Steamboat for sand mandala project
Eleven Tibetan monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery will take up a cultural residency at the Bud Werner Memorial Library Tuesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 14, returning to Steamboat for the first time in seven years.
