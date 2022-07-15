Top 10 most-read stories this week: 72-year-old arrested, music store closes

Collen and Steve Boynton sit inside the First Strings Music store on Monday, July 11, 2022. The couple has sold the space to Yampa Valley Design and will close the store on Aug. 10.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. 72-year-old Steamboat man gets 60 days in jail for fraud

A 72 year-old remodel and construction contractor from Steamboat Springs was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, to 60 days in the Routt County Jail and two years of supervised probation.

2. Shooters Grill no more: Lauren Boebert closes doors on her Rifle restaurant

For years, Downtown Rifle’s restaurant scene was furnished with one of the only places in the U.S. you could order a cheeseburger from a server packing a 9mm pistol on her hip. The establishment — Shooters Grill — was the brainchild of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

On Sunday, the Silt Republican officially closed the doors to her restaurant.

3. Calls spike for first responders as Rainbow Gathering collides with interstate closure, heavy holiday traffic

The Steamboat Springs Police Department received 51 calls on Thursday, July 7, a high number compared to the previous days when the department received a little over 30 calls each day.

Dubbed the Trails Edge Retreat, this luxury duplex property in Steamboat Springs is part of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt contest.

Dan Tullos/Courtesy photo

4. Luxury, slopeside property in Steamboat part of HGTV contest

The ski-in/ski-out property is competing among 11 home contestants as part of the “countryside retreat” category in this year’s HGTV Ultimate House Hunt, an annual promotion now in its 11th year. The contest generated more than 1.5 million online votes last year, according to listing party The Paoli Group of Colorado Group Realty in Steamboat Springs.

5. Longtime Steamboat Springs music store ready for final bow

The importance of the store only grew with customers coming from all over Northwest Colorado including Meeker, Craig, Walden and across Wyoming, as well as from Steamboat Springs, Glenwood, Grand Junction and Denver.

For many years, First String was the only music store in Northwest Colorado.

6. Thousands celebrate ‘interdependence’ at 50th Rainbow Family Gathering (with video)

In the Main Meadow of the gathering on Independence Day, a shirtless man with long silver hair sat in the grass with his partner, watching the celebration of dancing and drumbeats unfolding before them. He said his name was Kadag, giving an alternative moniker that many at the gathering refer to as their “Rainbow name.”

A wrecked Audi sits in the trees at mile mark 146 on Rabbit Ears Pass Thursday July 8, 2022. The car ran off the road, about 30 feet down an embankment before coming to a rest. The driver was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center by an ambulance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

7. Photos: Wreck on Rabbit Ears

8. Please scare the bears; honk, lock first floor doors, windows

In the friendly, small-town atmosphere of Steamboat Springs, some locals do not look highly upon people honking their vehicle horns unnecessarily, but in this case, Colorado Parks and Wildlife educators say honk as much as possible at local bears.

A team of volunteers works to clean up the Yampa River throughout the morning on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Katy Pickens/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9. The Yampa River: A trove of trash and treasures

During the seventh annual event, volunteers spanned 15 different sections of the river, trash bags and sticks to skewer garbage in hand. Together, they collected a diverse haul — loads of food wrappers, as well as cans, shoes and even some paddles.

10. Creek View Grill offers another choice for dining in Hayden

Maritza JaundeDios opened the doors of the new Creek View Grill on Saturday, July 9, opening a new chapter for the Peruvian immigrant who has worked in the restaurant business for 20 years and been employed by Rex’s Family of Restaurants for more than 10 years.