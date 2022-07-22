Top 10 most-read stories this week: 13 guns seized, trash remains at Rainbow Gathering site
1. Steamboat police seize 13 guns as officers charge local man with felony stalking
The Steamboat Springs Police Department reported confiscating four AR-15s, seven handguns and two shotguns, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 100 fully loaded handgun and rifle magazines.
2. Police release more information about alleged threats leading to local man’s arrest
According to the police department, the investigation began with the U.S. Secret Service sharing a report with Steamboat police on June 23 about Daniel Domin, 37, allegedly threatening “a former high-ranking politician.”
3. High water temperatures close Yampa River, end tubing season
The public is also being asked to respect the city’s voluntary river closer, which means no tubing, no boating, no paddle boarding, no swimming and no fishing.
4. Crews responding to half-acre fire on Rabbit Ears Pass
The fire was first reported Monday afternoon, and road signs on either side of the pass alert drivers that the fire has already been called in.
5. ‘Proof of concept’: Developer finds success with Milner tiny homes
With essential workers from school teachers to bus drivers living in the Cheney Creek Tiny Homes in Milner, the developer hopes other entrepreneurs will replicate his “proof of concept” to create more attainable housing in Routt County.
6. ‘A 20-year startup’: Nationally known boat company anchored in Steamboat Springs
For two decades, a Steamboat Springs man has created some of the most respected drift boats and skiffs in the country. Today, that reputation stretches from Alaska to Florida, where many people who enjoy hunting and fishing have come to rely on the Hog Island boats, whether in search of a trout, hunting water fowl or just looking for a day on the water.
7. State notifies Routt County Public Health of county’s first monkeypox case
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed a positive monkeypox case in Routt County, though local and state officials say the risk to the public remains low.
8. Steamboat woman dominates her first-ever extreme triathlon, qualifies for world champs
Steamboat resident Veronika Merchant traveled to Utah to compete in the Starvation extreme triathlon, part of the XTRI World Tour qualifiers, on Saturday, July 9.
9. Mid-cleanup mess: Some Rainbows vow to stay a month to help
Significant amounts of bagged trash and discarded camping equipment are piled up alongside the roads in Adams Park, a result of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering about 25 miles north of Hayden.
10. Crews still responding to Rabbit Ears fire; Moffat County burn nearly contained
As of Tuesday, July 19, there were two helicopters dropping water, as well as one engine and a ground crew of about 10 people responding to the burn.
