Top 10 most-read stories this week: 13 guns seized, trash remains at Rainbow Gathering site

A fire helicopter flies over Baker Mountain just south of U.S. Highway 40 on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass as crews are responding to a half-acre fire in the area.

Eli Pace/ Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Steamboat police seize 13 guns as officers charge local man with felony stalking

The Steamboat Springs Police Department reported confiscating four AR-15s, seven handguns and two shotguns, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 100 fully loaded handgun and rifle magazines.

2. Police release more information about alleged threats leading to local man’s arrest

According to the police department, the investigation began with the U.S. Secret Service sharing a report with Steamboat police on June 23 about Daniel Domin, 37, allegedly threatening “a former high-ranking politician.”

Tubers line up to rent tubes outside Back Door Sports in downtown Steamboat Springs as they hope to get out on the Yampa River Monday, July 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

3. High water temperatures close Yampa River, end tubing season

The public is also being asked to respect the city’s voluntary river closer, which means no tubing, no boating, no paddle boarding, no swimming and no fishing.

4. Crews responding to half-acre fire on Rabbit Ears Pass

The fire was first reported Monday afternoon, and road signs on either side of the pass alert drivers that the fire has already been called in.

5. ‘Proof of concept’: Developer finds success with Milner tiny homes

With essential workers from school teachers to bus drivers living in the Cheney Creek Tiny Homes in Milner, the developer hopes other entrepreneurs will replicate his “proof of concept” to create more attainable housing in Routt County.

Adam Spector uses a power drill to attach a bench cover to a skiff iJuly 7, 2022, inside the Hog Island Boat Works shop in Steamboat Springs. The company, which was started 20 years ago, makes drift boats and skiffs for sportsmen including anglers, hunters and those that just want to float.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

6. ‘A 20-year startup’: Nationally known boat company anchored in Steamboat Springs

For two decades, a Steamboat Springs man has created some of the most respected drift boats and skiffs in the country. Today, that reputation stretches from Alaska to Florida, where many people who enjoy hunting and fishing have come to rely on the Hog Island boats, whether in search of a trout, hunting water fowl or just looking for a day on the water.

7. State notifies Routt County Public Health of county’s first monkeypox case

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed a positive monkeypox case in Routt County, though local and state officials say the risk to the public remains low.

8. Steamboat woman dominates her first-ever extreme triathlon, qualifies for world champs

Steamboat resident Veronika Merchant traveled to Utah to compete in the Starvation extreme triathlon, part of the XTRI World Tour qualifiers, on Saturday, July 9.

Piles of trash remain that were carried out of the woods at the north trailhead for Adams Park 1144 after the Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9. Mid-cleanup mess: Some Rainbows vow to stay a month to help

Significant amounts of bagged trash and discarded camping equipment are piled up alongside the roads in Adams Park, a result of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering about 25 miles north of Hayden.

10. Crews still responding to Rabbit Ears fire; Moffat County burn nearly contained

As of Tuesday, July 19, there were two helicopters dropping water, as well as one engine and a ground crew of about 10 people responding to the burn.