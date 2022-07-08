Top 10 most-read stories last week: Rainbow Gathering peaks, new coffee shop opens

1. Thousands celebrate ‘interdependence’ at 50th Rainbow Family Gathering (with video)

The Adams Park trailhead in Routt National Forest is usually signified by a brown and yellow sign similar to those seen on public lands throughout the United States.

Other brown and white markers inform would-be trail users about allowable methods of travel: dirt bikes, four-wheelers, horses and by foot.

But on the Fourth of July, the trail snaking uphill through well established aspens and towering fir trees on the way to the 50th annual Rainbow Family Gathering of Light was dotted with signs every hundred feet or so.

2. Attendance, enforcement actions increase at Rainbow Gathering

The 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in Routt National Forest north of Hayden officially began on Friday, July 1. The Gathering, which is not authorized by the U.S. Forest Service, could attract as many as 10,000 people to Adams Park before it’s expected to wrap up on Thursday, July 7.

3. Here’s what is happening for Fourth of July weekend in and around Steamboat Springs

Independence Day marks one of the busiest weekends of the summer in Steamboat. From the classic Fourth of July parade to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Jumpin’ and Jammin’ events, here’s what is happening in town for the Fourth.

4. Enforcement actions surpass 450 as Rainbow Gathering reaches 10,000 people on July 4

As of Sunday, July 3, Forest Service Law Enforcement officers reported they conducted 451 enforcement actions.

5. Owners hoping Emerald coffee shop will become gem in downtown Steamboat

Ani Tikku and Walter Leskiff inside the new Emerald on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The husband and wife are planning to open the new downtown dining spot at 700 Yampa St. this weekend, offering a variety of organic drinks and food.

When the space that Ani Tikku and Walter Leskiff owned became available this spring, the couple decided not to lease it again, but to pursue their dream of opening their own business, Emerald, and making Steamboat Springs their full-time home.

6. Meet Colorado’s ultrarunning, Coors-chugging, self-described “rave twink”

When you go through his TikTok account, Michael Mitchell could be held up as an example of what happens when you spend too much time at high altitude.

The videos show him carrying his slim, tan figure and wholesome, golden haircut up steep trails as fast as most of us walk a sidewalk in downtown Denver. He is always bare-chested, probably wearing a nipple ring and silver glitter smeared on his chest glinting in the sun.

7. Obituary: Diane White

The community and friends are invited to join the celebration of life for Diane White, to be held on July 10, 2022 from 2-4 pm at the Steamboat Grand Hotel. We would be honored to see you there.

8. Enforcement actions issued at Rainbow Gathering

After the prayer for peace, smaller groups of celebration and music broke out at the 50th Annual Rainbow Family Gathering of Living Light in the Routt National Forest.

National Rainbow Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Hilary Markin reported that U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers have issued 91 enforcement actions through Monday, June 27, to attendees at the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in Adams Park in north Routt County.

9. Update: Routt County Road 82 reopens

Routt County Road 82, which is along the suggested route to the Rainbow Gathering in north Routt County, has reopened as the stuck vehicles have been removed and conditions have improved, according to a release from the county.

10. Steamboat eats up return of Fourth of July hotdog contest

Ben Nierenberg celebrates winning the Steamboat Christian Center Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Routt County Courthouse on July 4, 2022.

There’s nothing more American than eating way too much food for the sake of winning some cash.

An hour or so after record-holder Joey Chestnut slammed down 63 hot dogs and buns at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, Steamboat Springs held a similar competition on the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse.