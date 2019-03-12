Too drunk to ski: The Record for Monday, March 11, 2019

Monday, March 11, 2019

12:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about shots fired in the 1300 block of Colorado Highway 131 in McCoy.

12:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about loud music and a large party at a residence at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers told the partiers to quiet down.

9:05 a.m. Officers were called about the theft of a Louis Vuitton belt worth $550. The belt was reportedly stolen from the changing room of a business in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

9:48 a.m. Steamboat Resort security officers would not allow a man on the gondola because he was too intoxicated. They barred him from the resort for the rest of the day. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride back to his apartment, but he soon returned to the resort to complain about getting kicked out. Officers arrested the man for trespassing.

11:33 a.m. Officers were called about the reported theft of a ski valet cart worth $900 from a business in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

5:44 p.m. The landlord of a residence in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive called officers for help evicting a man who had been staying illegally at the residence for the past two weeks.

6:14 p.m. Officers were called about the reported theft of ski goggles worth $300 from a business at Steamboat Resort.

7:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who fell at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

8:28 p.m. Officers were called about a complaint of homeless people who reportedly have been living in a tent by a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:43 p.m. Officers were called about a transient man who has been sleeping in the laundry room of a business in the 300 block of Anglers Drive for several days.

10:24 p.m. An intoxicated man passed out on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus and people were unable to wake him. He regained consciousness after officers arrived.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.