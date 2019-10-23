Tony Rosso: ‘Let me be your community voice’

I am running for the Steamboat Springs School Board because I want to be your community voice on the school board. I am a lifelong educator, advocate for youth activities and a parent. I believe it is the duty of our elected officials to work together with the entire community of Steamboat Springs to address the challenges facing our schools.

My approach will be to listen to the community, to learn from teachers, students, parents and community members about the needs facing our schools and to act to ensure we make decisions that are in the best interests of our students, teachers and community. If elected, I believe it will be my duty to hold every person involved within the Steamboat Springs School District to the highest standard.

As a former educator, I have taught all ages from kindergarten to college students at public schools and at Stanford New Schools, a division of Stanford University. I come from a family of educators, and I am a proud lifelong supporter and product of public schools.

I am a local business owner with a focus on service to those in our Steamboat Springs community. With the mission of providing a safe and positive learning environment for kids, I have founded affordable youth sports opportunities for the children of Routt County. While nationwide participation in youth sports has waned, many boys and girls participate in Steamboat Youth Athletics. I have facilitated growth and progress for Steamboat Youth Athletics while keeping the program affordable and age appropriate.

My children are sixth-generation Steamboat residents with a family ranching homestead dating back 120 years that is still active today. Our family has a true love and appreciation for this valley. Education and children have always been a priority for our community. I want to ensure that we continue that legacy.

I believe my children are receiving a quality education, and the educators of our schools have provided them with tools to be successful. However, to continue to provide quality education to our students and resources to our teachers, we must focus on accountability throughout the entire district. The key to fostering a healthy learning environment for our children and supporting our teachers is maintaining accountability to our community and families as a whole.

Among the most pressing issues in our school district is how we prepare our students for a very competitive job market. In addition to a solid foundation in the core academic subjects, we need to teach them skills that will prepare them for the future. They need creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, verbal and written communication skills, flexibility, perseverance, emotional intelligence and, perhaps most of all, a love of learning.

If we can teach these skills, academic achievement and achievement in life will follow. We can learn how to build on our successful school district from our own teachers and staff, as well as from other school districts in the state and around the country.

Collaboration and partnerships with the community are key to our school district’s success. I plan to listen, learn and work with students, teachers, community and business leaders to come up with a long-term vision with practical solutions for our schools and our community. I appreciate your support in letting me be your community voice on the School Board.

Tony Rosso is a candidate for the four-year term on the Steamboat Springs School Board.