Tonight’s 20 Under 40 celebration is postponed due to inclement weather

Due to a forecasted thunderstorm and wind advisories, the Steamboat Pilot & Today is postponing its 20 Under 40 awards celebration, which was scheduled to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Yampa River Botanic Park. The event will be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

“It’s with an abundance of caution that we’ve decided to postpone 20 Under 40,” Publisher Logan Molen said. “We want to be able to honor these outstanding young professionals in our community, and we hope to be able to publicize a new date for a safe outdoor celebration soon.”

For additional information, contact Logan Molen at lmolen@SteamboatPilot.com and for a look at the 2021 class of 20 Under 40 winners, visit https://edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&edid=334f329e-99cf-4810-a570-7c20fa69f6a2 .