Tom Skulski joins Steamboat Pilot & Today as sports reporter

Tom Skulski

John Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Pilot & Today has added Tom Skulski to the newsroom’s team of journalists.

Skulski, who comes from New England, will cover sports and outdoors for the Pilot. The sports position came open with Shelby Reardon being promoted to assistant editor in April. Skulski’s first day was Tuesday, June 21.

“Tom’s passion for sports and his enthusiasm for Steamboat Springs are what set him apart during the hiring process,” Editor Eli Pace said of the Pilot’s newest hire. “He may have a little work to do getting caught up on some of our winter sports, but I’m sure Tom will catch on quickly and be a great asset to the Pilot and to our readers.”

Skulski graduated from Temple University in May with a 3.6 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While attending college, he wrote for Inside the Phillies , part of the Fan Nation arm of Sports Illustrated, in addition to serving as a writing intern for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Over the summer in 2021, Skulski attended all Y-D Red Sox games, interviewing players and coaches while producing coverage that included post-game analysis. Skulski also managed the scoreboard during home games.

Beyond that, Skulski has served as a freelance writer for Stampede Blue , which focuses on the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, and as an on-air host of various sports broadcasts with WHIP Radio at Temple University.

Other positions Skulski has filled in the past include camera operator, audio technician and an umpire for the Yalesville Little League in Wallingford, Connecticut.

“Being someone who has grown an appreciation for sports data and statistics throughout the years, I always saw the importance of maintaining careful records and writing stories that encompass great sports moments,” Skulski wrote in his cover letter when he applied for the job.

“Sports would not be what they are today without the endless catalog of stories, games, and memories created and presented by the media,” he continued. “Whether it is writing, researching, editing, producing or any other assistance required of me, I believe that my work ethic and experience will prove that I am up for the task.”

Skulski is a diehard Boston Red Sox baseball fan. He also enjoys golfing and hiking with his family, who live in Connecticut.

He said he applied for the job in Steamboat, in part, because of the wide variety of sporting events he’ll be able to cover and because of the Rocky Mountain landscape.

“I think there was something unique about Steamboat because I’ll be able to pursue my passion as a sports reporter and cover so many different events outside of the more traditional sports,” Skulski said. “That was a big draw … and the beauty — the mountains and everything in between — it’s something I’ve never seen where I’m from.”