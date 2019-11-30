Tom Ross: The tale of Steamboat’s missing bassoon

The bassoon sits on Bill Fetcher's workbench.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One of the best tales Northwest Colorado had to offer in 2019, almost escaped my attention until this month. An old friend, Bill Fetcher, sent me his account of how a 57-year-old bassoon “escaped” from a yellow school bus on the way to an April music festival in Kremmling — about 49 miles over Rabbit Ears Pass from Steamboat Springs.

The bassoon, and a couple of trombones appeared to have exited the Steamboat Springs Middle School bus when it rounded a curve and a luggage bay popped open. School officials put out the word to the Colorado State Patrol and snowplowing crews were alerted, all to no avail.

In my imagination, the bassoon, built decades earlier by crafts people in Germany, had executed an escape so that it could realize its own destiny.

Picturing a bassoon

If you can’t picture a bassoon and the sound it makes, try to recall the children’s classic musical “Peter and the Wolf” by composer Sergei Prokofiev. The bassoon signals the arrival of Peter’s grandfather in this orchestral music.

Of the three musical instruments in Fetcher’s story, one of the two middle school trombones was spied along the highway and recovered. But the bassoon and second trombone couldn’t be found. Had they eloped?

If the bassoon in this story truly was blessed with intent, the gig up was up almost as soon Fetcher received a phone call from a young man in Denver, Noel Balderrama, saying his mother had recovered the wayward wind instrument under a guard rail, still in its case.

How expensive are bassoons? The wayward musical instrument at the center of this story was built in Germany (No. 7392) and purchased by the Steamboat Springs High School in 1962. A similar used instrument today could be valued between $2,000 and $3,000. But a new Schreiber bassoon built in Germany would go for $10,000.

Balderrama spied Fetcher’s name and phone number on a worn yellow repair tag that had been attached to the handle of the instruments case ever since he repaired it in his home workshop in 1983.

Fetcher didn’t hesitate; he drove to Denver to recover the expensive bassoon and extended a generous cash reward to Balderrama. Upon returning to Steamboat he made some repairs and collected his fee from the school, as well as being compensated for the reward.

Bill Fetcher, seemingly can repair anything

Fetcher is one of those rare people with the skills and logic to repair an astounding range of household items. Got a broken clock? Bill can fix it. The same is true of manual typewriters, vintage bulldozers, self-propelled hay balers, clocks, vintage toasters, broken down malted milk blenders and much more.

Repairing musical instruments is no different from repairing vintage kitchen appliance, Fetcher says.

“They’re all machines (made of) steel brass, wood and plastic,” to conform to acoustic principles he said of musical instruments.

But the connection between Fetcher and our wayward bassoon our story is deeper than you would think.

I was amazed to learn that Bill had been acquainted with the deep voiced bassoon, dating back to his years at Steamboat Springs High School.

“The bassoon in question is a Schreiber No. 7392, purchased new in 1962, my sophomore year with Steamboat Springs High School and my second year as a beginning oboist,” Fetcher wrote this year in an article submitted a woodwind quarterly publication, “The Double Reed.” Don’t bother looking for it at the magazine rack at the grocery.

After graduation in 1965, Fetcher went on from high school to pursue a 20-year career with the U.S. Navy where, after passing an audition on oboes, he was accepted into the Navy Music Program, and upon completing the basic music course at naval School of Music in Norfolk, VA. He was assigned to shore-based bands (he also played saxophone). Later, he served the navy as an instrument repair technician.

When Fetcher retired from the Navy and returned home to the Yampa and Elk river valleys (where his family operates a cattle ranch), Bill re-united with the bassoon… really an old friend he had known for 57 years.

If you don’t agree that some inanimate objects have a destiny all their own, consider the family heirlooms displayed on mantles and bookcases in your own home. Who will cherish them when you leave this earth?