Toast the New Year Steamboat style: A guide to ring in 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The countdown to the end of 2019 is nearing, and Steamboat Springs has plenty of ways to celebrate.

Below is a comprehensive list of New Year’s festivities, from a morning saunter in the sun to midnight Champagne toasts.

Get outside

New Year’s Eve is shaping up to be a sunny day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. Make the most of the sunshine with an excursion on one of the local trails — the Yampa River Core Trail, Blackmer Drive and the lower part of Spring Creek are among the most popular.

Yampatika is leading a free “Ski with a Naturalist” activity at Steamboat Resort from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. People can learn about local wildlife and ecosystems with the outdoor education nonprofit. The group will meet at the top of Why Not trail near Thunderhead Lodge. No registration is needed. Lift tickets are not included. For more information, visit yampatika.org.

For a more rugged adventure, check out the multiuse trails on Rabbit Ears Pass or Buffalo Pass, ideal for snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and backcountry skiing.

While the weather may be sunny, it will also be cold. Tuesday’s high is expected to be 22 degrees, according to the Weather Service, so be sure to bundle up and bring extra layers before heading out.

To celebrate the New Year on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is organizing its annual First Day Hikes. Three state parks in Routt County are participating, according to the agency’s website.

Steamboat Lake State Park, north of Steamboat, will host a sledding party with s’mores and hot drinks starting at 10 a.m. An optional hike will follow.

A guided snowshoe hike at Stagecoach State Park, south of Steamboat, will take people on a 1-mile trek up Pinnacle Peak. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Arrowhead Group Picnic Area near the entrance of the park.

Finally, the Yampa River State Park, just west of Hayden, will lead a 1-mile snowshoe tour around the park’s groomed trail. People can borrow snowshoes for the event. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be provided.

For a complete list of First Day Hikes, visit cpw.state.co.us/firstdayhikes. People must have a valid parks pass to participate, according to the website.

Late-night laughs

End 2019 with a smile at the Chief Theater’s comedy show, featuring local comedians. Tickets are $20. The doors and bar open at 7 p.m. with the show running from 8 to 11 p.m.

Boogie ’til midnight

Steamboat may not be “the city that never sleeps,” but come New Year’s Eve, downtown and restaurants don’t mind missing a few winks. Choose from one of the following late-night parties or make the rounds to multiple celebrations.

Aurum Food & Wine will host local rock cover band Throwdown from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The fine dining establishment offers riverside views of Howelsen Hill Ski Area and an extensive wine list.

If a rowdier night is on the radar, choose from one of the bar bashes also featuring live music. The Press will host Carl Cramer and Jeremiah Roiko, who will be playing classic rock tunes from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. No cover.

Schmiggity’s will feature the funk-reggae band Eufórquestra with a crowded dance floor and a line out the door almost a guarantee. The show goes from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 to $25 and available at the door or online at schmiggitys.com.

Snow Bowl will feature music from DJ Chris Freese while the bowling lanes stay open extra late. The party goes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover.

New Year’s Eve on the mountain

The final hours of 2019 will end with a bang at Steamboat Resort. Each year, the resort hosts a torchlight parade and a fireworks show. For the first time this year, the parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. will feature lighted snow groomers alongside Steamboat Ski & Snowboard School employees carving down the mountain holding torches.

Following the parade and fireworks, the resort will put on two major parties for people of all ages to ring in the New Year.

For families with children, an earlier festivity will be held at The Steamboat Grand from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening starts with a buffet dinner with a DJ and face painting. Noisemakers and party hats will be handed out for the early 2020 countdown. Adults will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. Tickets are $75 for adults 13 and older, $35 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger.

If parents can stay awake, the resort is hosting a later, ’80s-themed New Year’s Eve party at Timber & Torch at the base of the ski area. Guests are encouraged to dress in retro, disco-inspired outfits. Festivities include live music from All About Me, light snacks, a cash bar and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $30.

A sober New Year

Despite what Tuesday’s bar hoppers may argue, alcohol is not a necessity to enjoy celebrating the New Year. At any rate, less alcohol the night before means an easier time getting up early to beat the crowds to the slopes.

In addition to the outdoor activities listed above, the town of Yampa is hosting a New Year’s Eve pancake dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Tickets start at $4 with a $15 rate for families.

On Wednesday, CrossFit Steamboat is hosting its weekly Phoenix workout, specifically designed for those recovering from substance abuse and addiction. The free event is open to people who have been sober for at least 48 hours.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.