TJ Sisto made his mark at Routt County Sheriff’s Office as he touched those around him with kindness

TJ Sisto was a Routt Country Sheriff’s officer for two decades, but his family and friends remember the longtime Steamboat Springs resident as so much more.

“TJ was a strong, confident, witty and quiet type,” recalls Nadine Sisto, TJ Sisto’s wife. “He didn’t talk about himself much. He always had a way of making people feel welcome and befriended.”

On May 12, local public safety agencies from across Northwest Colorado lined Lincoln Avenue and members of the community came out to honor the Routt County Sheriff’s Office detective who died May 10 after being diagnosed with cancer this spring.

The end-of-watch procession stretched from the Meadows Parking Lot and traveled through downtown Steamboat Springs before ending at the First Baptist Church, where a service was held for the longtime Routt County resident.

“I’ve known him since I was in high school through the church,” Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar said. “He was just a genuine, good guy. … If you saw him on the street, he would always make it a point to ask you how you’re doing and how your family is doing. I’m just going to really miss that.”

Sisto was a decorated officer, as well as an advocate for the creation of a child advocacy center in Steamboat Springs. Scherar said it made Sisto happy when Brighter World added Brighter Tomorrow to the lineup of advocacy organizations under its umbrella. Sisto was nominated for three different Meritorious Service Awards during his career, as well as a lifesaving award. He also worked for Steamboat Resort as a courtesy patroller.

“Investigators work on all of our felony cases, the higher profile cases, and we’ve had a few homicides over the last 10 years. They also handle our sex assaults and crimes against children,” Scherar said. “What TJ really brought to the table was he was an amazing advocate for victims of those crimes. He really connected with the victims and made them feel comfortable. He would follow up with them, not only during the case and during the investigation and through the court process, but even after the case was resolved.”

Sisto had worked for the Routt County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer, patrol deputy and investigator since spring 2005. He was remembered as a dedicated public servant, a loving husband and as the perfect role model by his three sons, who grew up in Routt County.

Longtime Routt County resident TJ Sisto holds a large northern pike at Bakers Narrows in the Canadian province of Manitoba. Sisto, who served with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, passed away May 10. Sisto Family/Courtesy Photo

“I remember not being very confident in what I wanted to do as a career and being really worried about it until he got into law enforcement,” said his son Spencer, who is a jailer for the Sheriff’s Office. “I just remember there being a moment where I thought that’s something that I could see myself doing and that it was something that I could find satisfaction doing. That’s a big influence that he had and it motivated me to go into law enforcement.”

Sisto’s oldest son, Cass, said his father set a great example for how to live life to its fullest and how to be a great dad.

“What mattered most to dad was his family,” Cass said. “He was always there for us. I have a hard time understanding stories of people who say their dad wasn’t there for them growing up because my dad was always there for us and he was always supportive.”

Cass said his dad hated flying, especially in small planes. However, when Cass expressed an interest in being a pilot, his dad was there to encourage him to soar.

Longtime Routt County resident TJ Sisto stands near Rainbow Mountain in Peru. Sisto Family/Courtesy Photo

“He even went flying with me,” Cass said. “He was always so supportive of my goals and dreams. He wanted us, as sons, to honor the family name. He always had high moral expectations for us and yet was never afraid to just be our friend.”

Sisto, 57, was born in Flushing, New York, and grew up in East Northport, a quaint and bustling hamlet within the town of Huntington on the north shore of Long Island in the state of New York. Growing up, Sisto spent a lot of time in Stowe, Vermont, where he fell in love with skiing.

“He learned to ski bumps by following his uncles and imitating them,” Nadine said. “He was an amazing bump skier, and the ski hill was his happy place.”

His love of skiing drove Sisto to pack his dog, stereo and skis into a Lincoln Continental he purchased for $150 to follow his dreams. He then made a cross-country trip before landing in Steamboat Springs in 1986.

“He always had a dream of being a professional skier,” Spencer said. “After high school, he traveled around and chased that ski bum lifestyle. He didn’t know where he was going to end up, but he had a friend, who had a friend, who had a couch in Steamboat.”

Sisto, who was 20 when he arrived in Steamboat, saved up enough money to purchase a season pass to the Steamboat Ski Area. Nadine said it had been a lifelong dream.

“He slept on the couch of a friend of a friend for a few weeks and then found a monthly rental at the Rainbow Cottage,” Nadine said. “Later in the season, he ended up working for Walt Florquist, pumping gas for a little extra cash.”

She caught Sisto’s eye at the Priest Creek chairlift, where she worked as a liftie for the resort. Sisto made a point of making his way through the maze to strike up a conversation each time he passed by. Nadine said Sisto had an easygoing personality and that he never really met a stranger in his life.

“He kept coming in my line and talking to me, and soon we were skiing lunch breaks, he’d make me dinner at the Rainbow Cottage and the rest is history,” Nadine said. “We moved to New York for a year after the ski season, and then moved to Crested Butte for three years.”

Eventually the couple moved back to Steamboat, where Nadine’s parents resided, and worked a number of jobs. He worked at the Subapline Lodge as a cook and maintenance man. The job utilized his talents, and Sisto’s sons said there wasn’t anything — from a car to a heater — their dad couldn’t fix.

“He was always able to just take things, diagnose what was wrong, and he had that mentality of being able to fix stuff,” Spencer said. “I always appreciated that about him growing up, just that confidence, and knowing that when the heater goes out in the middle of the night, we’d get up and watch him fix it.”

Sisto’s youngest son, Anthony, recently moved to Phoenix and said his parents brought him a new barbecue grill that he was able to set up with his dad. Anthony said he will think about his dad whenever he is grilling, which was among his dad’s favorite activities. He will also be reminded of the gifts his dad left him when he reaches for the phone — something he did when he didn’t know how to fix something and wanted his dad’s advice.

“He was incredible at just randomly reaching out. A lot of times in this modern day we tend to get so caught up in the day-to-day that we tend not to just randomly call or text family, which I’m guilty of,” Anthony said. “But occasionally, you would just wake up and dad would have texted you to just say ‘Hi’ and see how you’re doing or call you on weekends and stuff like that — and it’s something that I’m really going to miss.”

Nadine and TJ Sisto were married on April 18, 1992, and recently had celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. In the years that followed, the couple built a life in the Yampa Valley and added to their family with Cass, Spencer and Anthony. Anthony said his dad held a deep love for God and family.

Sisto spent 12 years working at locally headquartered industrial construction company TIC as a small-equipment mechanic before moving to the sheriff’s office in 2005, where he worked for three years in the jail, four years on patrol and 12 years as a detective. Before coming to Steamboat Springs, he worked as a mason from age 16-20, and he crafted beautiful fireplaces while living in Crested Butte and Steamboat.

“To our community, TJ brought integrity and an attention to detail as a detective. He was very thorough when creating criminal cases and presenting them to the (district attorney) or in preparing for trial,” Nadine said. “He worked very hard at detailing the truth from a crime scene, conducting smart and honest interviews, and following every lead because that was his job, and that’s what he was good at. He knew the outcome was out of his control. … He was an advocate for all of his victims, he was a protector and he cared for them and kept in touch with them even after their trial was won or lost.”

Outside of work, Sisto was heavily involved and had many friends at the First Baptist Church in Steamboat. He enjoyed his free time on the mountain and on the lake, where he pursued his other big passion — fishing.

Fishing was a passion he shared with longtime friend Bob Carter, who started going to Lake Athapapuskow in the Canadian province of Manitoba in the 1990s and invited Sisto to tag along one year. The adventure became an annual trip for the two fishing buddies and other friends. Carter said they would pack up their vehicle, attach the trailer to carry the boat and make the 24-hour, 1,300-mile trek to spend a week on the lake.

“Some people say they can do it in 21 hours, but you need three good drivers,” Carter said. “TJ had the same thoughts that I did. He just wanted to make a day’s drive and get a motel. Then drive the rest of the way the next day — you’re not tired — and you go fishing.”

Over the years, the two men and their families became good friends. Sherry Carter, Bob’s wife, said they frequently were at the Sisto home and that the Sistos often came to their house as well. She said Sisto would always stop by when things needed attention at the Carter house, eager to offer a helping hand.

“He was very happy when he was out on the boat,” Sherry said. “But he was always happy no matter where he was. He was always gracious to Bob, and he was one of the best guys to know — ever.

More than 15 years ago, part-time Steamboat Springs resident Charles Adams met Sisto at church and the two became close friends. Adams, a pilot for Delta who owns a condo in town, said that whenever he traveled to from his home in Minnesota to Steamboat Springs, he and his wife made a point of spending time with the Sistos.

“We had a great connection as far as the skiing is concerned, and his wife Nadine and my wife hit it off, so it was just great a match,” Adams said. “We became friends, and whenever we came out we would see them at church, and then when he was available to go up on the mountain we’d ski together.”

Adams said the Sistos had planned to come to Minnesota this summer and he had been looking forward to the visit. Adams said he unable to make it to Sisto’s service in May.

“Had I given the eulogy, I would have said something to the effect of his overall demeanor and personality was gentle and kind. He was very approachable, and whenever you dealt with him you always felt like he cared,” Adams said. “And yet, underneath that gentleness and kindness, was an intensity of knowing where he stood, where he was and who he was. He could turn it on when he needed to, and that is what made him a great sheriff’s officer.”