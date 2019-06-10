Tired hiker falls asleep in vehicle: The Record

12:48 a.m. After a hotel received noise complaints from two neighboring rooms, security asked Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to talk to an occupant making noise that sounded like “someone playing drums on the floor.” The occupants were celebrating at a bachelor party. Officers asked them to quiet down.

1:23 a.m. A bear was attempting to get into a trash can in the alley behind a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers scared the bear away.

1:31 a.m. A homeowner reported damage to a ground-floor window screen at a condo complex in the 400 block of Eaglepointe Court.

5:57 a.m. Officers scared away a bear that was in the area of Medicine Springs Drive and Windward Way.

8:08 a.m. A man was sleeping in a bathroom at Bear River Park.

8:17 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a small structure fire at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. A fire ignited in the laundry room. It was confined to the boiler area and created minimal damage. Flames were out, but the fire was still smoking when firefighters arrived.

9:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife complaint near McCoy on Colorado Highway 131.

10:05 a.m. Officers are investigating a vehicle theft in the 10 block of Spruce Street. A vehicle was taken after it was left unlocked with the keys in it overnight.

10:14 a.m. Near Spruce and Larimer streets, a person reported that their vehicle, which had been parked in front of the house, was driven and moved about a block away. The keys were left in the vehicle. Officers believe the incident is connected to the stolen vehicle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

12:17 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of trespass on Routt County Road 56 near Steamboat.

1:06 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a person having a seizure on the Spring Creek Trail. Routt County Search and Rescue was also called, but the person was able to get to an area where an ambulance could get to them without assistance from Search and Rescue.

3:32 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian on the lawn near a restaurant in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza. He was released to a sober friend after a Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance checked him out.

4:32 p.m. A person said that a man and a woman in a parked car in the 800 block of Oak Street “looked out of place” and was concerned about what they were doing. The car was gone when officers arrived.

5:39 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Hayden.

6:13 p.m. A car was left running for about three hours at a store in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A man in the car said he had gone on a hike, returned and fell asleep while the vehicle was running.

6:55 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and West Routt firefighters were called to a smoke investigation on Routt County Road 65 near Hayden.

9:48 p.m. Police and Steamboat firefighters conducted a smoke investigation in the 2600 block of Heavenly View. People had an unpermitted fire in a moveable fire pit.

10:48 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint about a cyclist in the 25250 block of U.S. Highway 40 west of Steamboat.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.