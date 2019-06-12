Tire slashing spree: The Record for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

12:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers noticed a bear just outside their office windows in the 800 block of Yampa Street. The animal eventually wandered out of the area.

2:26 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. A witness heard the sound of tires popping, then saw two men leave the area. Officers found three vehicles with slashed tires.

4:19 a.m. Officers noticed what appeared to be the same bear as earlier rummaging inside a dumpster near the Police Department in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

8:14 a.m. Police received a report of another vehicle with slashed tires in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.

8:44 a.m. In a similar vein, officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run, involving a car with deflated, but not slashed, tires. The incident appears to be the result of criminal mischief.

11:05 a.m. A caller notified police of a man shaking and swearing in front of a business in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The man told officers he had just taken a pre-employment drug screening.

11:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a theft that occurred at a campground along Seedhouse Road. A man claims someone stole the license plates from his camper while he was staying at the campground.

12:11 p.m. Officers were called about a man screaming at people outside a building in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:14 p.m. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover at Routt County Road 51A and U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. No injuries were reported.

6:28 p.m. A woman recently took a tour of a home for sale, and the person who gave her the tour has called her repeatedly since then to pressure her into buying the place, even though the woman said she is not interested. Officers told the person selling the home to stop contacting the woman.

8:19 p.m. Police were called about a bear getting into multiple garbage cans in the 2600 block of Cross Timbers Trail. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

9:19 p.m. Deputies were called to assist Hayden Police Department officers in breaking up a fight between two men at South Walnut Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. Officers later cancelled the call for assistance after finding out the men were in fact young boys who were play wrestling.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.