Tiny shop attracts big interest for The Goat’s Goods and Steamboat family

Caman Beauregard picks up his goat Trixie as he helps his mother Kelly, owner of The Goats Goods, which opened this summer at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market with a new tiny shop, built by Kelly’s husband, Cedar.

Rose Nemunaitis

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — They’re cute, intelligent and social, and they’re bringing their goods to the most popular place to be in Steamboat Springs on Saturdays in the summer.

“Steamboat’s Farmers Market is evolving into one of the premier markets in the state,” said Kelly Beauregard, owner of The Goat’s Goods. “It is a pleasure to take part in its growth and success.”

The Goat’s Goods carries all-natural, fresh-from-the-farm goat milk products from lotions to soaps and much more.

“Because it’s all natural, it is safe for every part of the body and every skin type,” Beauregard said.

It’s Beauregard’s sixth year at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market, but the first summer she has brought “The Tiny Shop” downtown. The structure was built by her husband, Cedar, and its trailered in every

Saturday from the family’s 36-acre ranch outside of town.

Kelly’s passion for her products evolved from successful experimentation with her family’s own use of goat milk products, which she began creating in 2010 with her first goat.

The Goat’s Goods really took off, according to Kelly, in 2013.

According to the American Dairy Goat Association, goats are the oldest domesticated species dating back some 10,000 years.

“It wasn’t until we experienced how wonderful goat milk product is that the idea to sell it came to fruition,” Kelly said.

It’s a true labor of love, with a trio of goats on hand at the market every week.

Science has proven goat milk-based products have indeed many properties that help keep skin healthy.

Moisturizers are packed with vitamins and minerals — A, B6, B12, C, D, E and many more — and said to slow down effects of skin aging, help skin rebuild, add elasticity and help retain skin moisture. It is also helpful in treatment of skin issues caused by psoriasis, eczema, rosacea and acne.

Kelly said soap made with goat milk can truly benefit skin’s health and is wonderful for people with dry or sensitive skin.

“It is also perfect for healthy skin that wants to stay that way,” she added.

Kelly grew up in Illinois and met her husband through friends after moving to Steamboat. The couple has three children Caman, Adrian and Luke.

“It’s truly a family business,” Kelly said. “We have lots of fun doing it.”

The family has 17 goats. Some are used for pack goats, and all have names.

Caman, 12, walked Trixie around Saturday and greeted visitors. Some paused for photos, making Caman somewhat of a celebrity.

“They only have bottom teeth, so they can’t bite you,” Kelly said, as she briefly stepped outside her bustling shop.

Caman said his favorite part of the Farmers Market is walking the goats around as he shops for fun things to buy.

The new tiny shop makes set up much easier. He has been a designer and builder for 30 years as owner of Beauregard Construction Company.

“Before that, I would have to set up the two tents every Saturday,” Kelly said.

“My business is growing every year and is doing well,” Kelly said. “I still hold my nursing job at the hospital, but I can see doing this full time at some point.”

Per request, she has added a CBD lotion to her line and gets the CBD from a local distributor who sells natural organic CBD extract.

“It’s an amazing combination as the goat milk lotion absorbs so well into your skin,” Kelly said. “Also, I’m working on a bubble bath to go with the bath bombs. Who doesn’t want a bubble bath?”

She gave a wide smile, between customer’s questions, and admitted she is living the dream.

“Steamboat is an amazing place to live, play and raise children,” Kelly said. “I love my goats, and I love my business.”